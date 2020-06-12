The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has sworn-in the new Secretary to the state Government, Muhammad Ubandoma-Aliyu.

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule swears-in new Secretary to the state Government, Muhammad Ubandoma-Aliyu. pic.twitter.com/QvASEjy3ha — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) June 12, 2020



Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, the governor charged the new SSG to be innovative and add value to governance in the state.

The new SSG was appointed on Thursday after the sack of the former SSG, Aliyu Tijani over the embezzlement of funds meant for the renovation of secondary schools in the state.