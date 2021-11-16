Governor Sanwo-Olu commissions Onikan Multi level Car Park

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commissioned the Onikan Multi-Level Car Park & Facility building.
The Facility Building has 5 car parking floors with a capacity of 384 vehicles with offices for tickets and rest rooms on each floor and a 6th floor multipurpose usage which contains:
– A Club House
– 2 Banquet Halls with 800 capacity each
– Water Treatment Plant
– Elevators and staircases for smooth and easy pedestrian movement
– Fire Alarm Systems
– Power
– CCTV system
The Facility Building is important because of its high parking bearing capacity which is strategically situated within the heart of Onikan.