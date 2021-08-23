Governor Samuel Ortom and his wife, Eunice Ortom at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC office in Gbajimba, headquarters of Guma Local Government Area, did voters revalidation at their new polling unit 016, Tse-Ortom.

The revalidation exercise followed the creation of additional polling units by INEC, necessitating the change of voting point for the duo from Tse-Ako polling unit 003 to Tse-Ortom.

Governor Ortom after the exercise, said they were there to perform their civic duty and urged others to do same, saying those who had not attained the age of 18 during previous exercises could now explore the opportunity.

He said they would have the opportunity to vote in leaders of their choice at all levels, stressing that those who had registered before could also confirm their registration status in the ongoing exercise.