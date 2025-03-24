Jigawa State governor, Umar Namadi has been recognised with a prestigious award by Sasakawa Africa for his exceptional contributions to governance, development, and the overall well-being of the people of Jigawa State.

The award was presented at a ceremony held at Dutse Government House, where the organization applauded the Governor’s dedication to uplifting communities through strategic policies and initiatives. His administration’s efforts have significantly improved key sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, and poverty alleviation, bringing meaningful progress to the state.

Speaking at the event, a representative from Sasakawa Africa commended Governor Namadi’s visionary leadership, noting that his commitment to sustainable development has been instrumental in fostering economic growth and improving livelihoods across Jigawa State.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Namadi expressed deep gratitude for the recognition, reaffirming his commitment to driving progress and prosperity in Jigawa. He dedicated the award to the resilient and hardworking people of the state, emphasizing that their unwavering support has been the driving force behind his administration’s achievements.

“This award is not just for me—it is for the people of Jigawa State, whose determination and support inspire us to do more every day. We will continue implementing policies that improve lives and create opportunities for future generations,” the Governor stated.

The event was attended by dignitaries, government officials, community leaders, and stakeholders, who lauded the Governor’s accomplishments and pledged continued support for his administration’s development agenda.