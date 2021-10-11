Governor Matawalle swears in new SSG, HOS, 18 Commissioners, Others

Governor Bello Matawalle of zamfara state has sworn in new Cabinet after subjecting the new appointees to swear their innocence of complexity in the ongoing banditry activities in the state

The Governor warned that his administration will not condone laxity or complacency at this critical time of the state’s journey to peace as bandits are fast being sent out of the state

He enjoins them to brace up for what he described as “the new beginning” an era of consolidating the gains recorded in the last two years

The Governor also reviewed the successes being recorded as a result of the recent stringent measures taken to bandit enclaves in the state

He says, hundreds of the bandits are on the run while others were killed and some arrested along with their collaborators

Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service, eighteen Commissioners, three permanent secretaries and eleven Special Advisers took the oath of offic