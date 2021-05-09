Zamfara state governor Bello Matawalle has again secured the release of another Zamfara indigene without ransom through the peace and reconciliation process initiated by his administration

The over seventy year old Bala Afuro was abducted over over a month ago and has been in captivity

The kidnappers had earlier demanded a ransom of Ten Milion Naira for his release

Governor Bello Matawalle who secured the victim Saturday evening says the dialogue and reconciliation process initiated by his administration is yielding results which has translated to the release of many kidnap victims in and outside the state

The victim is the biological father of a popular Traditional title holder in Gusau Emirate, Sanusi Bala the Sarkin Dawakin Gusau.