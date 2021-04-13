Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state congratulate Muslims across the globe over the commencement of the Ramadan fast which many describe as the holy month

Governor Matawalle called on all Muslims to use the season and pray for a total end to terrorism, armed banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other crimes bedevilling Zamfara state and the nation in general

He said there will no be development in an admosophere of Rancor, adding that the government can not continue to bring dividends of democracy to the people once there’s no peace in the land

In a press statement signed by Director General, Media, Public Enlightenment and Communications Yusuf Idris said the governor wish all Muslims a successful Ibaadat and urges them to use the period to rededicate their self to the services of God and humanity and also pray for Allah SWA to continue to make life easier for all.

Matawalle also urged Muslims to imbibe the teachings of the Holy month of Ramadan through Taqwa and giving sadaqa to the needy and the less privileged.