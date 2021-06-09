Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari arrives Gusau, the Zamfara state Capital to Commission Newly Constructed Zamfara state House of Assembly Complex build by the present administration as part of Activities Marking Governor Bello Matawalle’s two years in office.





He described the complex as a world class standard that will enhance Legislative activities in the state

The Zamfara State House of Assembly Complex was in deplorable state before the assumption into office of Bello Matawalle as the state Governor two years ago.

The event is attended by top government functionaries, Traditional Rulers, party supporters among others