Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has announced a 25 percent reduction in tuition fees of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).

The Governor announced this during an unscheduled visit to the institution in Ogbomoso on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

According to him, the reduction would affect all students, regardless of their financial status.

According to a statement issued by spokesman Taiwo Adisa, Makinde expressed gratitude to the students for their warm reception.

He expressed happiness that he had been able to fulfill Oyo State’s promise of acquiring sole ownership of LAUTECH.

Makinde promised the students and staff that he would return to spend the night for celebration.

The governor explained that one of his campaign goals was to install street lights on Under-G/Stadium Road to prevent students from being molested, robbed, or killed.

The road has been completed and is now being used by residents and students.

The Oyo helmsman said from now on, a four-year programme in LAUTECH will not turn to eight years again.