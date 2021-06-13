Governor Simon Lalong has commissioned a new multi-billion naira hotel complex in Plateau State in a move to encourage both local and foreign investment.

He assured all well-meaning prospective investors in the state that the government is ready to provide maximum support to ideas aimed at positively developing the state.

Plateau State north central Nigeria has had its own fair share of violent clashes that have led to the loss of many lives and properties in the past few years.

The Insecurity that befell the once renowned home of peace and tourism, caused a serious set back to its economic growth and development.

Governor Simon Lalong on assuming office in 2015 promised that his administration would welcome and create an enabling environment for any one wishing to invest in the state.

He demostrated this by honoring the invitation, to serve as the special guest of honor, at the official commissioning of a new multi billion Naira, Crespan luxury hotel in the State Capital.

The governor commended the CEO of the hospitality outfit for taking advantage of the improved business environment in the State.

He called on other investors to feel free to invest in the State as the conditions are favourable.

The Governor said this development is an evidence that peace has returned back to Plateau State.

Proprietor of the hotel and a few business men who graced the event thanked the governor for creating the peaceful atmosphere for them to do business.

More than a hundred job seekers from Plateau have been employed by the management of the new business venture.