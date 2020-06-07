Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has launched the construction of ‘Ruga’ fort for the benefit of herdsmen in Kano State.

The Rugar project built in Yansoshi Forest in Kiru Local Government Area, will consist of 200 houses, schools, a hospital, a police station, a large dam for raising livestock and more.

The federal government had initiated a ‘Ruga’ initiative in the states to end hostilities between herdsmen and farmers.

However, it has been criticized by some Nigerians, especially leaders and community leaders from southern Nigeria. Several governors in southern Nigeria have openly opposed the federal government’s plan to use their own state lands to build ‘Ruga’ settlement.

Opponents of the ‘Ruga’ movement are based on the fact that an ethnic group is trying to gain possession by occupying their land and accommodation in their states.

That’s why the federal government has dropped the ‘Ruga’ program into the hands of state governors.

Some states in the north began have already started establishment of the settlement for the benefit of the herdsmen. The settlement will consist of things and places that herdsmen seek or need to manage their livelihoods.

Beneficiaries will have to pay the state tax to gain access to ‘Ruga’ settlement to feed their livestock without access to the farmers’ farms, a problem that has long been causing problems for farmers and herders.