Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri,of Adamawa state has urged citizens to continue living in peace and love while praying for the state and nation.

The Governor in his sallah message statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Humwashi Wonosikou congratulated the Muslim Ummah on completing the Ramadan fast, saying, “Ramadan encapsulates Almighty Allah’s commandment to get closer to Him and live in self-denial and moderation.”

He noted that Ramadan is an opportunity for Muslims to deepen their relationship with Allah, promote sacrifice, charity, and love.

“Our government is committed to promoting peaceful coexistence. I urge Muslims to sustain these values after Ramadan to build a prosperous and peaceful Adamawa State.

Governor Fintiri called on Muslims to practice lessons learned during Ramadan, love, and share with the less privileged, as exemplified by Prophet Mohammed. “When citizens uphold and practice teachings from holy books, peace and tranquility reign; Ramadan is a time for Muslims to seek Allah’s face, relate in holiness, love, peace, and sacrifice.”

Mr Fintiri prayed that Allah will bless efforts of faith and worship, reward the faithful, and preserve all from evil. “Thank you for keeping the faith and making personal sacrifices as commanded by Almighty Allah.”