Governor Akeredolu Inaugurates members of boards, commission

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Aketi , SAN, has inaugurated new Chairmen and members of Boards and Commission in the state.

The Boards and Commission are the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Pool Betting And Lotteries Board and the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

Advertisement

Inaugurating the Chairmen and members at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Governor Akeredolu charged them to resist all distractions and focus on the discharge of the mandates of their offices to avoid embarrassment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Governor, who said his administration will not permit any frivolities and disgraceful acts which place the people at a disadvantage, assured that his administration will discourage all manner of acts of moral turpitude.

Advertisement

While charging the new SUBEB Chairman to live up to expectations, Governor Akeredolu disclosed that his administration has been striving to fulfil all bilateral and multilateral obligations for the smooth running of the activities of the board.

Advertisement

Governor Akeredolu assured that his administration will ensure that the incidence of abandoned projects is reduced significantly at the OSOPADEC.

He noted that his administration has accelerated development agenda for the OSOPADEC since it came on board, promising to charge the commission to remain focused on its mandate.