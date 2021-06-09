Governor of Ondo, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN has said that efforts to build and enhance Amotekun’s State Security Network was not a battle against any ethnic nationality in the country.

Advertisement

The Governor made the remarks during the official commissioning of Amotekun Corps’ Administrative Headquarters and Control Centre in Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital, on Tuesday.

The establishment of Amotekun, according to Governor Akeredolu, is more of an uncompromising approach to dealing with elements opposed to the country’s unity and people’s well-being.

The new headquarters has a control room with all of the essential equipment, where situation reports are compiled and forwarded to the security agency’s authorised channels.

Governor Akeredolu applauded Amotekun’s idea to combine local and artificial intelligence to boost capacity in the battle against crime, which has reached alarming proportions.

“I am confident of the continued cooperation among our security agencies in the bid to continue to secure the lives and properties of the people. This I believe would be jointly carried out with Amotekun commanders in other States in the geopolitical zone. I wish to reassure you of my support,” he said.

Advertisement

The new structure, according to Arakunrin Akeredolu, is a sign of his administration’s ambition and unwavering dedication to the values sworn to during the beginning of the Amotekun project in Ibadan, Oyo State, in January 2020.

The Governor thanked the people of the Sunshine state for their understanding and cooperation in obeying laws and regulations guiding the movement of motorcycles.

He noted: “The inconveniences are worth it in the end when viewed against the negative consequences that disobedience attracts.”

He, however, solicited the cooperation of the indigenes of the State in the Diaspora to assist his administration in terms of funds and crime-fighting equipment in order to protect the state’s heritage and bequeath a peaceful and safe place to the next generation.

The event was attended by members of the State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun; Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; and other members of the state executive council; Traditional rulers led by the Chairman of the state council of Obas, Oba Fredrick Obateru, Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom; Heads of Security Agencies, Amotekun Commanders in Ekiti, Osun and Ogun states among other dignitaries.