Governor Abiodun signs Ogun State N350.735bn 2022 budget into law

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has signed the appropriation budget for 2022 into law.

The budget was passed less than a month after Governor Abiodun presented it to the State House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, the State House of Assembly had previously passed the exact figure of N350,735,149,739.57 contained in the State 2022 budget, with adjustments in some recurrent and capital estimates of approximately 182 agencies.

The bill titled: “H.B. No. 075/OG/2021-Year 2022 Appropriation Law – A Bill for a Law for the Appropriation of the sum of one hundred and seventy-two billion, nine hundred and ninety-seven million, three and eighty two thousand, two hundred and seventy-five naira, twenty-one kobo only for recurrent expenditure, (including the sum of nineteen billion, two hundred and twelve million, eight hundred and two thousand, four hundred and fifty-seven naira, ninety-nine kobo only for servicing of pensions and gratuities) and one hundred and seventy-seven billion, seven hundred and thirty-seven million, seven hundred and sixty-seven thousand, four hundred and sixty-four naira, thirty-six kobo only for capital expenditure for service of Ogun State Government, Nigeria for the financial year ending thirty-first day of December, two thousand and twenty-two”.

The bill was passed following the presentation of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation’s report by its Chairman, Olakunle Sobunkanla, who then moved the motion for its adoption, which was seconded by his Vice, Ganiyu Oyedeji, and supported by the entire House in a unanimous voice vote.

At a plenary held at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital, the appropriation bill was read and adopted clause by clause by the House Committee of the Whole, presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo.

The Assembly in the course of legislative process on the appropriation bill, carried out slight adjustments in the recurrent expenditures of about 144 agencies, just as the capital expenditures of 38 other agencies were equally adjusted.

The adjustments led to reduction in the total recurrent expenditure from the initial N172.997bn to N153.180bn resulting in N19.816bn decrease, while capital expenditure was increased from N177.737bn to N197.554bn giving an increment of N19.816bn.

Governor Abiodun thanked the members of the House of Representatives, led by Olakunle Oluomo, for the bill’s quick but thorough passage.