Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq heartily rejoices with the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on the 30th anniversary of his ascending the throne of Sheikh Alimi....

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq heartily rejoices with the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on the 30th anniversary of his ascending the throne of Sheikh Alimi.

Governor AbdulRazaq says the 30 years have been defined by positive transformative developments in the Ilorin Emirate as the capital city under him has evolved to be one of Nigeria’s most peaceful and beautiful communities.

The Governor commends the calmness and the wisdom of His Royal Highness in his leadership of the Traditional Council, and acknowledges his support for good governance, infrastructural renewal in Ilorin, and sociocultural transformation of the Emirate under his reign.

“His Royal Highness, a retired senior judge, is reputable for his love for law and order, underscoring his commitment to democracy, rule of law, and development,” according to a statement of the Governor.

Governor AbdulRazaq wishes His Royal Highness good health, longer reign, Allah’s continuous guidance and protection on the throne of his forefathers, and honoured ending.