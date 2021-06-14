The governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has congratulated renowned Journalist, poet, novelist and playwright, Mr. Sam Oritsetimeyin Omatseye, on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary.

Governor Bello in a press statement signed on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary described the celebrator, who is also the Chairman Editorial Board of the Nation Newspaper as a thoroughbred among the journalism practice who has overtime carved a niche for himself as one worthy of emulation.

He noted that Sam Omatseye was an household name in the profession and other areas of creative writing particularly his avalanche of critical opinions through his columns and other platforms on topical issues of International, National as well as regional concerns.

The Governor alluded that his critical and nationalistic opinions among other things were significant contributions to Nation growth and development as the celebrant was a well respected opinion molder in the country.

He noted that the Delta born journalist and media administrator had also mentored an array of younger practitioners while he engages in the academic venture both within and outside the country noting that his wealth of experience within his field was enormous and many have tapped from such in the decades of his professional sojourn

While praying for the celebrant to continue to grow in good health and wealth, the Governor implored him not to relent in contributing positively to National discuss with the ultimate desire of a better, greater and prosperous Nigeria.