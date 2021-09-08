Breaking News

Gov. Ugwuanyi swears in Afojulu Ozoemena as Acting Chief Judge of Enugu

Gov. Ugwuanyi swears in Justice Ozoemena as Acting Chief Judge of Enugu

Enugu state Governor Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has sworn in  Afojulu Raymond Ozoemena as the state’s acting Chief Judge.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony today, the Governor explained that the decision was carried out in line with the National Judicial Service Commission (NJC) guidelines, which gives credence to appointment of Chief Judge, base on the order of seniority.

Given the sensitivity of the office and its obligations, Ugwuanyi stated that the constitution did not provide for a vacancy in the office of the Chief Judge of a State.

In his acceptance speech Justice Ozoemena appreciated the Governor for making him the Chief Judge, promised to contribute his best to the growth and development of the state judicial service.

The Former Chief Judge, , Justice Priscilla Emehelu recently bowed out of service on 7th of September, 2021, for attaining the retirement age of 65 years, as stipulated for judges in the Enugu state civil service.

