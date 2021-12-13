Gov. Tambuwal Meets PMB, Seeks Declaration of State of Emergency

Pursuant to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution and to further give effect to the process of proclaiming bandits as terrorists by the President, Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state a while ago called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a full scale state of emergency in all areas where criminals, so determined, are domiciled.

This, according to Gov. Tambuwal who met with President Buhari at the Presidential villa Monday evening for about thirty minutes, would be to enable the Armed Forces to carry out their operations without let or hindrance in all enclaves affected by the declaration.

These operations, once conceived and ready for execution, “should be carried out simultaneously in the states where the terrorists have strongholds, such as , Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger and Kebbi; as well as elsewhere, where the criminals have hideouts,” he said.

Gov. Tambuwal also called on the President to give premium to the deployment of more manpower to all beleaguered areas just as he advocated for the procurement of sophisticated equipment, particularly, modern technology- which use is now centered around the deployment of drones globally.

He also appealed to the President, to consider popular opinions suggesting the recall of retired personnel for engagement in the war against terrorists and the recruitment of more personnel in all the security services.

In view of the security situation in the Sahel, which has escalated tension in the sub-region, the need to ask the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to seek extensive cooperation with the United Kingdom, France and the United States of America on security issues was also suggested by the Governor.