The Governor of Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji, has commended the state Assembly for playing a very crucial role in the growth and development recorded by his administration.

Oyebanji stated this while signing six bills into law at a special Plenary session commemorating the second anniversary of the Assembly.

The new laws were designed to strengthen health care delivery, promote local participation in economic activities, and deepening growth and development include: the Ekiti State Quality of Healthcare Bill, 2025 among others.

Governor Oyebanji commended the lawmakers for their cooperation and commitment to the Ekiti project since the inception of the administration, described lawmakers as partners in progress, and noted that their collaborative efforts have been instrumental in advancing his administration’s developmental agenda.

In his welcome address, the Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye expressed the appreciation of the 7th Assembly to the Executive Governor of the State and want continued collaboration with the legislative arm.