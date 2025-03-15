The Jigawa state government says it is stepping up security in the state with deployment of over 9,900 security guards to protect critical infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, courts, and public utilities.

Governor Umar Namadi, inaugurated more than 9,000 guards, saying the initiative is part of his 12-point agenda, focusing on security, job creation, and human capital development.

He called on community members to cooperate with the new recruits to ensure a safer Jigawa.

The governor also warned the guards against intimidating or harassing citizens, urging them to discharge their duties responsibly.

Chairman of the Jigawa Safe School Security Guards, Lawan Yunusa Danzomo, assured the public that the recruits have undergone rigorous training and are fully prepared for the task.

He also revealed that among them, 200 are university graduates, he believes this will ensure professionalism among the guards.

This security initiative will cost the state ₦3.4 billion annually.

With this move, Jigawa joins the frontline in tackling security challenges while creating thousands of jobs strengthening both safety and economic growth in the state.