Governor Malam Umar A. Namadi has approved the appointment of Aisha Shehu Mujaddadi as the new Director General of the Jigawa State Investment Promotion Agency (InvestJigawa).

The announcement was made in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, Malam Bala Ibrahim.

Aisha Mujaddadi, an esteemed graduate of the University of Maiduguri where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics in 1996, has further enhanced her educational credentials with a Masters in Business Administration from Bayero University, Kano, obtained in 2011.

With 19 years of robust experience in international development consultancy, Mujaddadi has worked on various significant projects and programs involving the World Bank, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), and the European Union, which has equipped her with essential skills relevant to her new role.

Throughout her career, Mujaddadi has participated in several committees at both the State and federal government levels and has served as a board member for the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service.

Her expertise is particularly focused on stakeholder engagement and advocating for policy changes.

The Secretary to the Government emphasized that the appointment was made based on merit, competence, and personal integrity, reflecting the administration’s confidence in Mujaddadi’s capabilities.

The SSG expressed hope that the new Director General would meet the expectations set upon her and make significant contributions to the development of Jigawa State.

He encouraged her to diligently execute the current administration’s policies and programs with commitment and professionalism.

The appointment of Aisha Shehu Mujaddadi as DG of InvestJigawa takes immediate effect.