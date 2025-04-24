Governor of Enugu State Peter Mbah has decorated his Chief Security Officer, Alex Akinlolu, to the next rank as the Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The Decoration exercise took place at the Governor Office in Enugu,, Government House Enugu, assisted by the state Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa in performing the honour.

Before his promotion, now ACP Akinlolu was a Chief Superintendent of Police.

Governor Mbah congratulates the CSO on his elevation, acknowledging his dedication and commitment to duty.

The event was witnessed by top Police Officers, dignitaries, including the Deputy Governor, Ifeanyi Ossai, Secretary to the state Government Professor Chidiebere Onyia, Chief of Staff to the State Governor and host of other Top Government Functionary