The Oyo state Government has promised to compensate families of the Amotekun officers who were killed while discharging their duties with 2.5 million naira each.

The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde made this known while speaking at a stakeholders consultative meeting on year 2022 budget in Ibadan

The governor disclosed that at least seven officers of the Western Security network, Amotekun have been killed so far in the course of their duty.

While commending them on their efforts in protecting their people from security threats, the governor said their legacies would be continually felt in the history of the state.

While urging residents of the state to report any case of security threats around them, he noted that his administration would continue to consider the security architecture of the state it’s utmost priority.