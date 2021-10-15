Gov. Ikpeazu, Others Pay Last Respect at Rear Admiral Kanu’s burial

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu is being represented by his Deputy, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu in Ohoroho Ovim in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State for the funeral service of Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (Rtd).

The funeral service which is being conducted by the Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, HIS Eminence, Bishop, Samuel Chukwuemeka Uche.

The funeral service is being attended by the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Barr..Eric Kelechi Igwe, Prof, Placid Njoku, Imo Deputy Governor, Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial district, Chief. T.A. Orji, and his Abia South Counterpart, Sen Enyi Abaribe, SSG, Barr. Chris Ezem, former PDP Chairman, Sen. Emma Nwaka, Amb Okey Emeucha Minister of State for Steel and Mines Dr.Uche Ogah, former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen.Azubuike Ihejirika. Former Governor of Imo State and Chairman of Burial Organsing Committee, Dr. Ikedi Ohakim as well as naval officers, government officials, captains of industry, the House of Clergy among others.