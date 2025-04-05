Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has condoled with the Emir of Yauri, Dr. Muhammad Zayyanu Abdullahi, over the death of his eldest daughter, Hajiya Amina Zayyanu Abdullahi.

The governor paid a condolence visit to the Emir at his palace in Yauri on Friday, expressing deep sympathy to the royal father and praying to Allah to grant the deceased eternal mercy and admit her into Aljannah Firdausi.

Governor Idris had earlier attended the funeral prayer of the late Hajiya Amina, which held on Thursday at the Palace of the Emir of Gwandu in Birnin Kebbi.

In his response, the Emir expressed gratitude to the governor for the condolence visit, and reaffirmed his loyalty and support to the administration.

Late Hajiya Amina Zayyanu was the wife of retired Permanent Secretary, Faruq Bako, and died after a protracted illness at the Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi.