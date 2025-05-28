Governor Nasir Idris has called on the Kaduna Electric Distribution Company (KAEDCO) and other stakeholders to expedite efforts toward restoring power to the state.

The governor stressed that reliable electricity supply is crucial to development, especially in areas such as industry, education, and healthcare

This comes as work nears completion on the repair of the collapsed 330KV transmission line from Kainji to Birnin Kebbi.

The Managing Director of KAEDCO,, Umar Abubakar Hashidu, disclosed after a meeting with the Governor that restoration is imminent. “Three transmission towers of the 330KV line collapsed, cutting off power supply from Kainji to Birnin Kebbi and Sokoto,”

He explained further that they’ve been managing with a backfeed through Talatar Mafara, which routes power from Enugu through Benue to Zaria. However, by the end of this week, the original 330KV line should be fully restored.”

Mr Hashidu added that four key transmission stations in the region are now active and ready to deliver power once the main line is reconnected.