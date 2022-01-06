Gov Bello, other dignitaries visit Kano, condole with Emir over death of Tofa

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, his Jigawa State counterpart Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, former Nigerian Head of State Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, and other dignitaries were in Kano to express condolences to the Emir, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, on the death of Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa, the former Presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention in the June 12, 1993 election.

The Governor who described the death of Alhaji Tofa as a great loss owing to his numerous contributions to the growth and development of not only Kano State, but the country at large, prayed for the repose of his soul and for Allah to grant the entire people of Kano the fortitude to bear the loss.

The Emir of kano Alhaji Aminu Bayero in his remarks expressed gratitude for the visit and prayed God to grant the deceased Aljannah Firdausi.