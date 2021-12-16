Gov Akeredolu visits Olowo over Elewere’s assassination

Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has commiserated with the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, over the killing of one of his High Chiefs, Chief Elewere Tunde Ilori.

Chief Elewere was killed by unknown gunmen on a farmland on Wednesday evening.

The Governor vowed to fish out those behind the killing and bring them to book.

Governor Akeredolu’s message was delivered by his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who led the government delegation to the palace of Oba Ogunoye.

On the delegation were the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale; Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye; the Commander of Amotekun, Chief Tunji Adeleye; and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo.

The deputy Governor while delivering the Governor’s message informed the Olowo of the resolve of Governor Akeredolu to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the culprits are brought to book.

He said: “The Governor sent us to come and commiserate with you. It is so painful. In your kingdom, the deceased was one of the most revered chiefs. We are here to pay our condolence. The Governor said we should assure you that we will not leave any stone unturned to ensure that the culprit are brought to book.”

The Olowo thanked the Governor for sending the delegation on a condolence visit within a short time the incident occurred.

“I thank Mr Governor profusely for sending this powerful team. I was talking to him on phone and he showed his concern over this bad occurrence. He told me about his resolve to bring the culprit to book.

“I want to thank him for his concern. Chief Elewere had a complain about another family in respect of a farmland. They were dragged to igbimo-Aleli. I raised a team of chiefs to go and do the inspection of the land and their report seemed to favour chief Elewere.

“I raised another team again and they went there today. This evening, someone called me and said that I should call the chiefs that there are reports of possible attack. Chief Elewere was very dear to me, very close and very loyal. He carried his Chieftaincy very well.

“We are appealing to the Government to please dig deep so that we will find those behind this ugly incident. I thank the Governor for his swift response and condolences,” Olowo said.