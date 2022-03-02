Gov. AbdulRahaman AbdulRazak Heads APC Zoning Committee

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has approved the appointment of the Party’s Zoning Committee for the forthcoming National Convention as follows:

1. Governor of Kwara State, H.E. AbdulRahaman AbdulRazak – Chairman

Advertisement

2. Deputy President of the Senate, H.E. Ovie Omo-Agege – Deputy Chairman

3. Prof. Etim Nyong – Member

Advertisement

4. Dr. MB Shehu – Member

5. Comrade Mustapha Salihu – Member

Advertisement

6. Sen. Teslim Folarin – Member

7. Alh. Sadeeq Sule-Iko Sami – Member

Advertisement

8. Deputy Governor of Anambra State, H.E. Nkem Okeke – Secretary

The Committee is expected to submit its report on Monday 7th March, 2022.