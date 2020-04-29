Golf will not be part of the 2022 European Championships scheduled to come up in the German city of Munich.

The European Tour and Ladies European Tour have opted to withdraw from the competition due to scheduling problems

Golf was one of seven sports that were included in the inaugural edition of the European Championships, co-hosted by Glasgow and Berlin in 2018.

Munich got the hosting rights to the championships last November and Golf Valley Golfplatz, situated 35 kilometres south of the Bavarian city, was selected as venue.

The exit of golf leaves just athletics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon on the competition schedule.