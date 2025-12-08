International support for Nigeria’s counter-terrorism effort is growing, with world leaders and security partners stepping up engagements with Abuja....

International support for Nigeria’s counter-terrorism effort is growing, with world leaders and security partners stepping up engagements with Abuja.

French President Emmanuel Macron conveyed France’s solidarity to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging foreign partners to increase support for Nigeria’s battle against terrorism and rising violent extremism in the West African sub-region.

Macron said France would strengthen security cooperation and boost humanitarian assistance to communities affected by violence. “No one can remain a spectator,” he said.

National Security Adviser (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu also hosted a United States Congressional delegation, following high-level security talks previously held in Washington.

The delegation included Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, Rep. Norman Torres, Rep. Scott Franklin and Rep. Juan Ciscomani, alongside U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills.

The visit formed part of a fact-finding mission by U.S. lawmakers probing claims of “genocide” against Christians in Nigeria — allegations the Federal Government has repeatedly rejected, insisting that armed groups target citizens across religious lines.

Ribadu, who will lead Nigeria’s delegation to a follow-up meeting in Washington, said discussions centred on counter-terrorism cooperation, regional stability and strengthening the Nigeria–U.S. strategic security partnership.

He expressed optimism that the engagements would “deepen trust, collaboration, and shared commitment to peace and security”.

U.S. Rep. Riley, a vocal critic of Nigeria over alleged persecution of Christians, also visited Benue State to meet clerics and local officials as part of his independent assessment.

Benue has experienced repeated attacks, the most recent in Yelwata, where suspected militia struck the community. President Tinubu had earlier visited the state following large-scale killings, which Tiv Paramount Ruler Prof James Ayatse described as “motivated by land grabbing”.

Riley described his trip as “very productive”, noting meetings with government officials and residents.