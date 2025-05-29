Germany’s new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, has assured the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, that his nation will help Kyiv produce long-range missiles, to defend itself from Russian attacks.

Chancellor Merz took office earlier this month, making a promise to increase Germany’s support for Ukraine.

He says a memorandum of understanding on long-range missiles would be signed by the German and Ukrainian defence ministers.

The Russian government has consistently warned that any decision to put a stop to the limitation of Ukraine’s weapons firing range, would lead to a dangerous change in policy that could harm efforts to reach a political deal, on the war.

The German chancellor insists that the decision on lifting Ukraine’s weapons range restrictions, was taken by Western allies, months ago.