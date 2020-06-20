German forward, Leroy Sane has rejected a new contract offer from Manchester City and may leave the club this summer.

City have given up hope of negotiating a new contract with Mr Sane after nearly two years of talks with the player.

Bayern Munich have made Leroy Sane their Number 1 target this summer and have already held talks with City, who are demanding 62 million pounds for the winger.

City manager, Pep Guardiola is resigned to losing Sane, but has not ruled out the 24-year-old staying at the club until his contract expires.

Midfielder David Silva and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, whose deals are due to expire at the end of June, will remain at the club until the end of the season.