German Bundesliga club, Borussia Dortmund, has insisted they will not lower the asking price for their young English winger, Jadon Sancho

English Premier League giants, Manchester United are keen to sign the English winger this summer.

Dortmund are ready to sell the 20 year old for more than 100 million pounds despite the financial effect of the coronavirus outbreak.

Jadon Sancho, a Manchester City academy product moved to Germany in 2017 and has been linked to United after City decided to not resign him.

He is contracted with the club until 2022.

The winger has scored 17 League goals and provided 17 assists in 32 appearances.