Chief of Staff to the President and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on Northern political leaders to support the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He made the appeal at the Northern Caucus Dialogue Session of the National Forum of Former Legislators in Abuja.

Nigeria’s political environment is teeming with activity ahead of the 2027 general election.

Alignment and realignment have dominated politics as leaders prepare for the next political era.

The Tinubu government is tackling a number of issues, including economic and security challenges.

While many Nigerians acknowledge the giant strides the administration has recorded, critics insist there is room for improvement.

It was an opportunity for the former Speaker to highlight the gains of the administration to Nigerians.

He appealed to his guests to mobilise support for Tinubu’s administration and his second-term ambition, emphasising that Nigeria’s development rests on unity, continuity, and adherence to political agreements.

Mr. Gbajabiamila describes President Tinubu as not just a Southern leader; but a national leader who has carried every region along.

From critical infrastructure to policy reforms, President Tinubu’s Chief of Staff insists the North is benefitting from a government that believes in equity and shared prosperity.

Ongoing infrastructure projects across Northern Nigeria; including road networks, rail line expansions, and agricultural revitalisation efforts, which are evidences of the administration’s balanced approach to national development.

At the end of its deliberations, the caucus says as partners in nation building, it will only support issues that unite Nigerians as a people for the peace and progress of the nation.

They unanimously agreed to allow the political arrangement of rotation of power between the North and South and strongly advocates that the South be allowed to complete its tenure.

The caucus endorsed President Tinubu’s second-term aspiration

The National leadership of the forum is in the same page with the caucus and its resolutions resolution to support the Tinubu administration.

The 2025 Dialogue Session is part of a series of nationwide consultations by the forum aimed at fostering inclusive governance and ensuring a smooth democratic transition.