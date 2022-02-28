Gbajabiamila to meet with Foreign Affairs Minister over Nigerians in Ukraine

The leadership of the House of Representatives will meet with Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama to discuss the suffering of Nigerians in Ukraine.

Last Thursday, the House mandated Buba Yakubu, the House Leader and Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, to travel to Ukraine on Friday to remove stranded individuals, particularly students.

The lawmakers were unable to leave Nigeria due to the closure of airspace and the ensuing situation.

Today’s meeting is to better understand government’s actions towards evacuating Nigerians that are stranded.