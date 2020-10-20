The Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, is to lead a delegation of members to the homes of victims of police brutality.

The House is also to dedicate a day at a special plenary session to honour the memories of the victims.

The Speaker disclosed this in a statement he read at Tuesday plenary.

He appealed to the protesting youths to sheathed their sword and allow the government’s take necessary steps towards meeting their demands.

He assured the protesters adequate compensation would be provided for victims of extrajudicial killings in the 2021 budget.

He is also confident that the demands of the Academic Staff union of universities which led to the closure of universities will be taken care of in the expected financial plan.

Femi Gbajabiamila also said the Electoral Act Amendment Bill will be passed early enough to enable the nation have an election that is truly representative of the people’s wishes.