According to reports, the wife of Gabon’s former president, Sylvia Bongo, and their son, Nourredin Bongo, have been transferred from prison to house detention.

The Bongos were apprehended immediately after Ali Bongo was deposed in a military coup over a year and a half ago. They were detained in basement cells within the presidential palace in Libreville.

The decision to place them under home arrest was decided on May 9, following strong pressure from African Union authorities pressing for their release.

However, it remains unclear when they will face trial for alleged financial crimes.

The pair is accused of embezzlement and money laundering, and supporters believe they were mistreated during their arrest.

President Brice Oligui Nguema, who was elected with 95% of the vote in May, refuted any charges of torture in a March interview, stating that their cases will proceed.

In a statement on April 30, the African Union’s Peace and Security Council lifted its suspension of Gabon, which had been imposed following the coup.

The council called for the immediate release of the Bongo family and guarantees for their rights and health.

A former prime minister under Ali Bongo, Alain Claude Bilie By Nze, expressed cautious optimism, noting that while the move could be seen as a step toward the family’s release, it should not be mistaken for clemency.

He added, “We hope that any trial, if it happens, will adhere to the principles of impartiality, fairness, and transparency.”