Breaking News

Full video: Itunu Babalola’s father rejects Ivorian autopsy report, demands full investigation

Full video: Itunu Babalola's father rejects Ivorian autopsy report, demands full investigation Full video: Itunu Babalola's father rejects Ivorian autopsy report, demands full investigation

Father of Itunu Babalola, the Nigerian lady who died in prison in Côte D’Ivoire after she was wrongly jailed, has rejected the Ivorian autopsy report.

He made this known at a press briefing in Lagos on Tuesday Itunu Babalola was interred at the Sango Cemetery at 11:25am.

She was buried in the presence of officials of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission sent by the Chairperson, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The deceased’s body had arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos on Friday at 11pm via Air Côte D’Ivoire and was conveyed to Oyo State.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply