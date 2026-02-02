The 2026 Grammy Awards have wrapped up, with Nigerian musicians once again earning strong representation on music’s biggest stage.
Global stars Burna Boy, Davido and Ayra Starr all secured nominations, highlighting Nigeria’s continued influence in the international music scene.
However, the Best African Music Performance award went to South African singer Tyla for her hit track “Push 2 Start.” She edged out Burna Boy’s “Love,” Davido’s “With You” featuring Omah Lay, and Ayra Starr’s “Gimme Dat” featuring Wizkid.
Record of the Year
DtMF — Bad Bunny
Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter
Anxiety — Doechii
WILDFLOWER — Billie Eilish
Abracadabra — Lady Gaga
Luther — Kendrick Lamar with SZA — WINNER
The Subway — Chappell Roan
APT. — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
Album of the Year
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny — WINNER
SWAG — Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
MAYHEM — Lady Gaga
GNX — Kendrick Lamar
MUTT — Leon Thomas
CHROMAKOPIA — Tyler, The Creator
Song of the Year
Abracadabra — Henry Walter, Lady Gaga & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
Anxiety — Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)
APT. — Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Henry Walter, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park & Theron Thomas, songwriters (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars)
DtMF — Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Scott Dittrich,, Benjamin Falik, Roberto José Rosado Torres, Marco Daniel Borrero, Hugo René Sención Sanabria & Tyler Thomas Spry, songwriters (Bad Bunny)
Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”] — EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
Luther — Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew, Bernard, Ink, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Kendrick Lamar, Mark Anthony Spears, Solána Rowe & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)
Manchild — Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
WILDFLOWER — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) — WINNER
Best New Artist
Olivia Dean — WINNER
KATSEYE
The Marias
Addison Rae
Sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Dan Auerbach
Cirkut — WINNER
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen — WINNER
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz
Best Pop Solo Performance
DAISIES — Justin Bieber
Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter
Disease — Lady Gaga
The Subway — Chappell Roan
Messy — Lola Young
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Defying Gravity — Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande — WINNER
Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”] — HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI
Gabriela — KATSEYE
APT. — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
30 For 30 — SZA with Kendrick Lamar
Best Pop Vocal Album
SWAG — Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter
Something Beautiful — Miley Cyrus
MAYHEM — Lady Gaga — WINNER
I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) — Teddy Swims
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
No Cap — Disclosure & Anderson .Paak
Victory Lap — Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax
SPACE INVADER — KAYTRANADA
VOLTAGE — Skrillex
End of Summer — Tame Impala — WINNER
Best Dance Pop Recording
Bluest Flame — Selena Gomez & benny blanco
Abracadabra — Lady Gaga — WINNER
Midnight Sun — Zara Larsson
Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie) — Tate McRae
Illegal — PinkPantheress
Best Dance/Electronic Album
EUSEXUA — FKA twigs
Ten Days — Fred again..
Fancy That — PinkPantheress
Inhale / Exhale — RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best Remixed Recording
Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix) Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein)
Don’t Forget About Us, KAYTRANADA, remixer (Mariah Carey & KAYTRANADA)
A Dreams A Dream – Ron Trent Remix, Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)
Galvanize, Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake)
Golden – David Guetta REM/X, David Guetta, remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
Best Rock Performance
U Should Not Be Doing That —Amyl and The Sniffers
The Emptiness Machine — Linkin Park
NEVER ENOUGH — Turnstile
Mirtazapine — Hayley Williams
Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning – YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II — WINNER
Best Metal Performance
Night Terror — Dream Theater
Lachryma — Ghost
Emergence — Sleep Token
Soft Spine — Spiritbox
BIRDS — Turnstile — WINNER
Best Rock Song
As Alive as You Need Me to Be — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails) — WINNER
Caramel — Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)
Glum — Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)
NEVER ENOUGH — Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
Zombie — Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (YUNGBLUD)
Best Rock Album
private music — Deftones
I quit — HAIM
From Zero — Linkin Park
NEVER ENOUGH — Turnstile — WINNER
Idols — YUNGBLUD
Best Alternative Music Performance
Everything Is Peaceful Love — Bon Iver
Alone — The Cure — WINNER
SEEIN’ STARS — Turnstile
Mangetout — Wet Leg
Parachute — Hayley Williams
Best Alternative Music Album
SABLE, fABLE – Bon Iver
Songs of a Lost World — The Cure — WINNER
DON’T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, The Creator
Moisturizer — Wet Leg
Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party — Hayley Williams
Best R&B Performance
YUKON — Justin Bieber
It Depends — Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
Folded — Kehlani — WINNER
MUTT (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk) — Leon Thomas
Heart of a Woman — Summer Walker
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Here We Are — Durand Bernarr
UPTOWN — Lalah Hathaway
LOVE YOU TOO — Ledisi
Crybaby — SZA
VIBES DON’T LIE — Leon Thomas — WINNER
Best R&B Song
Folded — Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani) — WINNER
Heart 0f a Woman — David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)
It Depends — Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller)
Overqualified — James John Abrahart Jr & Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)
YES IT IS — Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)
Best Progressive R&B Album
BLOOM — Durand Bernarr — WINNER
Adjust Brightness — Bilal
LOVE ON DIGITAL — Destin Conrad
Access All Areas — FLO
Come as You Are — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon
Best R&B Album
BELOVED — GIVĒON
Why Not More? — Coco Jones
The Crown — Ledisi
Escape Room — Teyana Taylor
MUTT — Leon Thomas — WINNER
Best Rap Performance
Outside — Cardi B
Chains & Whips — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams — WINNER
Anxiety — Doechii
tv off — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay
Darling, I — Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Proud of Me — Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill
Wholeheartedly — JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack
Luther — Kendrick Lamar with SZA — WINNER
WeMaj —Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody
SOMEBODY LOVES ME — PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake
Best Rap Song
Anxiety — Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)
The Birds Don’t Sing — Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices Of Fire)
Sticky — Aaron Bolton, Dudley Alexander Duverne, Gloria Woods, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Janae Wherry, Tyler Okonma & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)
TGIF — Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Gloria Woods, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims & Jorge M. Taveras, songwriters (GloRilla)
tv off — Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay) — WINNER
Best Rap Album
Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
GLORIOUS — GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly — JID
GNX — Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
CHROMAKOPIA — Tyler, The Creator
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Wintersongs — Laila Biali
The Gift of Love — Jennifer Hudson
Who Believes In Angels? — Elton John & Brandi Carlile
Harlequin — Lady Gaga
A Matter of Time — Laufey — WINNER
The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2 — Barbra Streisand
Best Musical Theater Album
Buena Vista Social Club — WINNER
Death Becomes Her
Gypsy
Just In Time
Maybe Happy Ending
Best Country Solo Performance
Nose On the Grindstone — Tyler Childers
Good News — Shaboozey
Bad As I Used to Be [From “F1® The Movie”] — Chris Stapleton
I Never Lie — Zach Top
Somewhere Over Laredo — Lainey Wilson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
A Song to Sing — Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton
Trailblazer — Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson
Love Me Like You Used to Do — Margo Price & Tyler Childers
Amen — Shaboozey & Jelly Roll — WINNER
Honky Tonk Hall of Fame — George Strait, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
Bitin’ List — Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers) — WINNER
Good News — Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)
I Never Lie — Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)
Somewhere Over Laredo — Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)
A Song to Sing — Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton)
Best Traditional Country Album
Dollar a Day — Charley Crockett
American Romance — Lukas Nelson
Oh What a Beautiful World– Willie Nelson
Hard Headed Woman — Margo Price
Ain’t in It for My Health — Zach Top — WINNER
Best Contemporary Country Album
Patterns — Kelsea Ballerini
Snipe Hunter — Tyler Childers
Evangeline Vs. The Machine — Eric Church
Beautifully Broken — Jelly Roll — WINNER
Postcards From Texas — Miranda Lambert
Best American Roots Performance
LONELY AVENUE — Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman
Ancient Light — I’m With Her
Crimson and Clay — Jason Isbell
Richmond on the James — Alison Krauss & Union Station
Beautiful Strangers — Mavis Staples — WINNER
Best Americana Performance
Boom — Sierra Hull
Poison In My Well — Maggie Rose & Grace Potter
Godspeed — Mavis Staples
That’s Gonna Leave a Mark — Molly Tuttle
Horses — Jesse Welles
Best American Roots Song
Ancient Light — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her) — WINNER
BIG MONEY — Jon Batiste, Mike Elizondo & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
Foxes In the Snow — Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell)
Middle — Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)
Spitfire — Sierra Hull, songwriter (Sierra Hull)
Best Americana Album
BIG MONEY — Jon Batiste — WINNER
Bloom — Larkin Poe
Last Leaf on the Tree — Willie Nelson
So Long Little Miss Sunshine — Molly Tuttle
Middle — Jesse Welles
Best Bluegrass Album
Carter & Cleveland — Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter
A Tip Toe High Wire — Sierra Hull
Arcadia — Alison Krauss & Union Station
Outrun — The Steeldrivers
Highway Prayers — Billy Strings — WINNER
Best Traditional Blues Album
Ain’t Done with the Blues — Buddy Guy — WINNER
Room on the Porch — Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’
One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey — Maria Muldaur
Look Out Highway — Charlie Musselwhite
Young Fashioned Ways — Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Breakthrough — Joe Bonamassa
Paper Doll — Samantha Fish
A Tribute to LJK — Eric Gales
Preacher Kids — Robert Randolph — WINNER
Family — Southern Avenue
Best Folk Album
What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow — Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson
Crown of Roses — Patty Griffin
Wild and Clear and Blue — I’m With Her — WINNER
Foxes In the Snow — Jason Isbell
Under the Powerlines (April 24 – September 24) — Jesse Welles
Best Gospel Album
Sunny Days — Yolanda Adams
Tasha — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Live Breathe Fight — Tamela Mann
Only on the Road (Live) — Tye Tribbett
Heart of Mine — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton — WINNER
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
CHILD OF GOD II — Forrest Frank
Coritos Vol. 1 — Israel & New Breed — WINNER
King of Hearts — Brandon Lake
Reconstruction — Lecrae
Let the Church Sing — Tauren Wells
Best Latin Pop Album
Cosa Nuestra — Rauw Alejandro
BOGOTÁ (DELUXE) — Andrés Cepeda
Tropicoqueta — KAROL G
Cancionera — Natalia Lafourcade — WINNER
¿Y ahora qué? — Alejandro Sanz
Best Música Urbana Album
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny — WINNER
Mixteip — J Balvin
FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado – Feid
NAIKI — Nicki Nicole
EUB DELUXE — Trueno
SINFÓNICO (En Vivo) — Yandel
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Genes Rebeldes — Aterciopelados
ASTROPICAL — Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana, ASTROPICAL
PAPOTA — CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso — WINNER
ALGORHYTHM — Los Wizzards
Novela — Fito Paez
Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano)
MALA MÍA — Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera
Y Lo Que Viene — Grupo Frontera
Sin Rodeos — Paola Jara
Palabra De To’s (Seca) — Carín León — WINNER
Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo) — Bobby Pulido
Best Tropical Latin Album
Fotografías — Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Raíces — Gloria Estefan — WINNER
Clásicos 1.0 — Grupo Niche
Bingo — Alain Pérez
Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2 — Gilberto Santa Rosa
Best Global Music Performance
EoO – Bad Bunny — WINNER
Cantando en el Camino — Ciro Hurtado
JERUSALEMA — Angélique Kidjo
Inmigrante Y Que? — Yeisy Rojas
Shrini’s Dream (Live) — Shakti
Daybreak — Korwar
Best African Music Performance
Love — Burna Boy
With You — Davido Featuring Omah Lay
Hope & Love — Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin
Gimme Dat — Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid
PUSH 2 START — Tyla — WINNER
Best Global Music Album
Sounds of Kumbha — Siddhant Bhatia
No Sign of Weakness — Burna Boy
Eclairer le monde – Light the World — Youssou N’Dour
Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) — Shakti
Chapter III: We Return to Light — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar
Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo — Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia — WINNER
Best Reggae Album
Treasure Self Love — Lila Iké
Heart & Soul — Vybz Kartel
BLXXD & FYAH — Keznamdi — WINNER
From Within — Mortimer
No Place Like Home — Jesse Royal
Best Children’s Music Album
Ageless: 100 Years Young — Joanie Leeds & Joya
Buddy’s Magic Tree House — Mega Ran
Harmony — FYÜTCH & Aura V — WINNER
Herstory — Flor Bromley
The Music of Tori and The Muses — Tori Amos
Best Comedy Album
Drop Dead Years — Bill Burr
PostMortem — Sarah Silverman
Single Lady — Ali Wong
What Had Happened Was… — Jamie Foxx
Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze — WINNER
Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording
Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story — Kathy Garver
Into the Uncut Grass — Trevor Noah
Lovely One: A Memoir — Ketanji Brown Jackson
Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama — Dalai Lama — WINNER
You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli — Fab Morvan
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
A Complete Unknown — Timothée Chalamet
F1® The Album — (Various Artists)
KPop Demon Hunters — (Various Artists)
Sinners — (Various Artists) — WINNER
Wicked — (Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
How to Train Your Dragon — John Powell, composer
Severance: Season 2 — Theodore Shapiro, composer
Sinners — Ludwig Göransson, composer — WINNER
Wicked — John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers
The Wild Robot — Kris Bowers, composer
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires — Pinar Toprak, composer
Helldivers 2 — Wilbert Roget, II, composer
Indiana Jones and The Great Circle — Gordy Haab, composer
Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune — Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II, composers
Sword of the Sea — Austin Wintory, composer — WINNER
Best Song Written for Visual Media
As Alive as You Need Me to Be [From “TRON: Ares”] — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)
Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”] — EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI) — WINNER
I Lied to You [From “Sinners”] — Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Miles Caton)
Never Too Late [From “Elton John: Never Too Late”] — Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)
Pale, Pale Moon [From “Sinners”] — Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson)
Sinners [From “Sinners”] — Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus, songwriters (Rod Wave)
Best Music Video
Young Lion — Sade, Sophie Muller, video director; Sade & Aaron Taylor Dean, video producers
Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter, Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer & Natan Schottenfels, video producers
So Be It — Clipse, Hannan Hussain, video director; Daniel Order, video producer
Anxiety — Doechii, James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes & Sophia Sabella, video producers — WINNER
Love — OK Go, Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada & Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann, video producer
Best Music Film
Devo — Devo, Chris Smith, video director; Danny Gabai, Anita Greenspan, Chris Holmes & Chris Smith, video producers
Live at the Royal Albert Hall — RAYE, Paul Dugdale, video director; Stefan Demetriou & Amy James, video producers
Relentless — Diane Warren, Bess Kargman, video director; Peggy Drexler, Michele Farinola & Kat Nguyen, video producers
Music By John Williams — John Williams, Laurent Bouzereau, video director; Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg & Justin Wilkes, video producers
Piece By Piece— Pharrell Williams, Morgan Neville, video director; Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdes & Pharrell Williams, video producers
Best Recording Package
And The Adjacent Possible — Hà Trinh Quoc Bao, Damian Kulash, Jr., Claudio Ripol, Wombi Rose & Yuri Suzuki, art directors (OK Go)
Balloonerism — Bráulio Amado & Alim Smith, art directors (Mac Miller)
Danse Macabre: De Luxe — Rory McCartney, art director (Duran Duran)
Loud Is As — Farbod Kokabi & Emily Sneddon, art directors (Tsunami)
Sequoia — Tim Breen & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)
The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl) — Miller McCormick, art director (Mac Miller)
Tracks II: The Lost Albums — Meghan Foley & Michelle Holme, art directors (Bruce Springsteen) — WINNER
Best Album Cover
CHROMAKOPIA — Shaun Llewellyn & Luis “Panch” Perez, art directors (Tyler, The Creator) — WINNER
The Crux — William Wesley II, art director (Djo)
Debí Tirar Más Fotos — Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny)
Glory — Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius)
Moisturizer — Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki & Rhian Teasdale, art directors (Wet Leg)