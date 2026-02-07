Authorities in the United Kingdom have issued an urgent recall for several baby formula products, citing potential contamination in products sold across over 60 countries. According to the BBC, food safety experts are urging parents to check batch codes and contents on containers to ensure their pro...

Authorities in the United Kingdom have issued an urgent recall for several baby formula products, citing potential contamination in products sold across over 60 countries.

According to the BBC, food safety experts are urging parents to check batch codes and contents on containers to ensure their products are safe for consumption.

Food manufacturer Danone has recalled 14 more batches of Aptamil and Cow & Gate first infant and follow-on milks because a toxin called cereulide may make them unsafe for babies to drink.

Danone and Nestle have given assurances to the FSA that recalled batches were produced some time ago and are unlikely still to be on UK shop shelves. However, they may be in cupboards at home, which is why parents and caregivers are being asked to check their supplies.

According to the report, the toxin can cause vomiting and stomach cramps, stressing that so far, 36 children in the UK are already suspected to have been affected by food poisoning.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says parents should check the batches listed on their website and stop using them, external.

Several manufacturers, including Nestle and Danone, have issued recalls of infant formula that could be contaminated in more than 60 countries since December. These include batches of SMA, external, made by Nestle, and Aptamil and Cow & Gate, external, made by Danone. A total of 28 batches of baby formula products have now been recalled, with traces of the toxin found in one batch of Aptamil First Infant Formula in January. Products recalled by Danone include:

1. 800g Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk: Expiry date includes all dates from 9 July 2026 to 4 December 2026

2. 700g Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk: Expiry date includes all dates from 22 August 2026 to 26 November 2026

3. 700g Cow & Gate 1 First Infant Milk: Expiry date includes all dates from 31 July 2026 to 31 January 2027

4. 1.2kg Cow & Gate 1 First Infant Milk Big Pack: Expiry date includes all dates from 11 July 2026 to 20 February 2027

5. 800g Cow & Gate 1 First Infant Milk Hungry: Expiry date includes all dates from 31 July 2026 to 23 February 2027

6. 600g Cow & Gate 1 First Infant Milk: Expiry date includes all dates from 12 August 2026 to 16 January 2027

7. 800g Cow & Gate Anti-Reflux: Expiry date includes all dates from 7 June 2026 to 18 February 2027 8. 1.2kg Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk Big Pack: Expiry date includes all dates from 14 August 2026 to 25 December 2026 9. 800g Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk Hungry: Expiry date includes all dates from 4 July 2026 to 24 February 2027 10. Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk Pre-measured Tabs: Expiry date includes all dates up to and including 17 January 2027

11. 800g Aptamil 2 Follow On Milk: Expiry date includes all dates from 18 June 2026 to 4 January 2027

12. 700g Aptamil 2 Follow On Milk: Expiry date includes all dates from 5 August 2026 to 20 February 2027

13. 1.2kg Aptamil 2 Follow On Milk Big Pack: Expiry date includes all dates from 23 July 2026 to 13 January 2027

14. Aptamil 2 Follow On Milk Pre-measured Tabs: Expiry date includes all dates up to and including 17 January 2027

15. 800g Cow & Gate 1 First Infant Milk: Expiry date includes all dates from 11 June 2026 to 25 January 2027

Danone further stated that point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products, stressing that the notice will explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

Products recalled by Nestle include:

1. 800g SMA Advanced First Infant Milk: Nestle instructs parents to look out for the product with batch codes 51450742F1, 52319722BA and 52819722AA (May 2027 expiry date).

2. 800g SMA Advanced Follow-On Milk: Nestle instructs parents to look out for the product with batch code 51240742F2 (May 2027 expiry date), 51890742F2 and 52879722AA, with all expiring in July 2027. 3. 800g SMA Advanced Follow-On Milk: Nestle instructs parents to look out for the product with batch code 51240742F2 (May 2027 expiry date), 51890742F2 and 52879722AA, with all expiring in July 2027. 4. 400g SMA ALFAMINO: Nestle instructs parents to look out for the product with batch code 51200017Y3 (April 2027 expiry date), 51210017Y1, 51220017Y1, 51250017Y1, 51390017Y1, 51420017Y2, 51430017Y1, and 51460017Y1 all with May 2027 as expiry date, and 51690017Y2, 51690017Y3, 51700017Y1, 51710017Y1, 51740017Y1, with June 2027 as expiry date, and 52760017Y5, 52790017Y1, and 52860017Y1, with October 2027 as expiry date, and 53100017Y3, 53110017Y1, 53140017Y1, 53140017Y2, and 53150017Y1 all with November 2027 as expiry date. Check more…….

Nestlé disclosed that there is the presence of cereulide (toxin) in the products listed above.