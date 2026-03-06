President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the deployment of 65 ambassadors to Nigerian diplomatic missions across the world, nearly three months after the Senate confirmed their nominations. The approval was disclosed on Friday in a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Information...

The approval was disclosed on Friday in a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who said the postings involve both career and non-career diplomats.

According to the statement, the list comprises 31 career diplomats and 34 non-career ambassadors whose nominations were earlier cleared by the Nigerian Senate in December.

Below is the list of non- career ambassadors:

1. Senator Grace Bent: Lome-Togo

2. Sen. Ita Enang: South Africa

3. Ikpeazu Victor: Spain

4. Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu: Tel-Aviv, Israel

5. Mahmud Yakubu: Qatar

6. Paul Oga Adikwu: The Vatican City Holy See

7. Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas: The Philippines

8. Mr. Reno Omokri: Mexico City, Mexico

9. Hon. (Engr.) Abasi Braimah (FMHR): Budapest, Hungary

10. Mrs. Erelu Angela Adebayo: Portugal

11. Barr. Olumilua Oluwayimika Ayotunwa: Tokyo, Japan

12. Rt. Hon. Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi Lawrence: Athens, Greece

13. Barr. Chioma Priscilla Ohakim: Warsaw, Poland

14. Aminu Dalhatu: United Kingdom, UK

15. Lt. Gen Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau: Beijing, China

16. Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari: Gambia

17. Olufemi Pedro: Australia

18. Barr. Muhammed Ubandoma Aliyu: Argentina

19. Lateef Kayode Are: USA

20. Amb. Joseph Sola Iji: Russia

21. Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim: UN Permanent Representative

22. Femi Fani Kayode: Germany

23. Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole: Ottawa, Canada

24. Ajimobi Fatima Florence (F): Austria

25. Mrs. Lola Akande (F): Sweden

26. Ayodele Oke: France

27. Yakubu N. Gambo: Saudi Arabia

28. Senator Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut: Seoul, South Korea

29. Barr. Onueze Chukwujika Joe Okocha SAN: Dublin

30. Dr. Kulu Haruna Abubakar: Tunis, Tunisia

31. Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe: Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago