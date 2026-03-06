President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the deployment of 65 ambassadors to Nigerian diplomatic missions across the world, nearly three months after the Senate confirmed their nominations.
The approval was disclosed on Friday in a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who said the postings involve both career and non-career diplomats.
According to the statement, the list comprises 31 career diplomats and 34 non-career ambassadors whose nominations were earlier cleared by the Nigerian Senate in December.
Below is the list of non- career ambassadors:
1. Senator Grace Bent: Lome-Togo
2. Sen. Ita Enang: South Africa
3. Ikpeazu Victor: Spain
READ ALSO: President Tinubu Approves Posting of Ambassadors
4. Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu: Tel-Aviv, Israel
5. Mahmud Yakubu: Qatar
6. Paul Oga Adikwu: The Vatican City Holy See
7. Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas: The Philippines
8. Mr. Reno Omokri: Mexico City, Mexico
9. Hon. (Engr.) Abasi Braimah (FMHR): Budapest, Hungary
10. Mrs. Erelu Angela Adebayo: Portugal
11. Barr. Olumilua Oluwayimika Ayotunwa: Tokyo, Japan
12. Rt. Hon. Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi Lawrence: Athens, Greece
13. Barr. Chioma Priscilla Ohakim: Warsaw, Poland
14. Aminu Dalhatu: United Kingdom, UK
Read Also
- FULL LIST: Nigeria's New Ambassadors to UK, Mexico, Germany, Canada, USA, 60 Other Countries [PHOTOS]
- Senate clears Omokri, FFK, others for ambassadorial positions
- Dasuki Urges Tinubu to Appoint Retired Military Officers as Ambassadors
- FULL LIST: Omokri, Ajimobi, Yakubu, Other Ambassador-Designate Nominated by Tinubu
15. Lt. Gen Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau: Beijing, China
16. Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari: Gambia
17. Olufemi Pedro: Australia
18. Barr. Muhammed Ubandoma Aliyu: Argentina
19. Lateef Kayode Are: USA
20. Amb. Joseph Sola Iji: Russia
21. Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim: UN Permanent Representative
22. Femi Fani Kayode: Germany
23. Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole: Ottawa, Canada
24. Ajimobi Fatima Florence (F): Austria
25. Mrs. Lola Akande (F): Sweden
26. Ayodele Oke: France
27. Yakubu N. Gambo: Saudi Arabia
28. Senator Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut: Seoul, South Korea
29. Barr. Onueze Chukwujika Joe Okocha SAN: Dublin
30. Dr. Kulu Haruna Abubakar: Tunis, Tunisia
31. Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe: Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago