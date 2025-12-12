The Governing Council of the Federal University Gusau, has approved the appointment of Professor Tukur Adamu as the 4th substantive Vice Chancellor of the University....

The Governing Council of the Federal University Gusau, has approved the appointment of Professor Tukur Adamu as the 4th substantive Vice Chancellor of the University.

Prof. Adamu’s appointment was made at the 32nd (Regular) meeting of the Council held between 9th & 12th December, 2025 in Abuja.

Prof. Adamu succeeds the incumbent Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mu’azu Abubakar, a foremost toxicologist and an astute administrator, whose illustrious tenure of uncommon academic and infrastructural transformation, human capital development and sturdy security positioning expires on 10th February, 2026.

The Council also approved the appointments of Dr. Shaibu Adona Sadiku as the University Librarian and Qs. Agwari Musa Jafaru as Director, Physical Planning, Works and Maintenance, respectively.

The appointment of the three Principal Officers of the University was sequel to the consideration of the recommendations of the Joint Senate/Council Selection Board of the Council.

The new Vice Chancellor who until his appointment had served as the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research, Innovation and Development) of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, was born on 2nd February, 1962 in the Gurbi Area of Talata Mafara, Zamfara State.

Prof. Adamu attended the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, from where he obtained his B.Sc. and M.Sc. Zoology degrees in 1986 and 1993 respectively.

He earned his Ph. D. Zoology degree from the Usmanu Danfodiyo University in 1998.

Prof. Adamu started his working career in 1987 as Fisheries Officer with the Sokoto State Government, from where he joined the services of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University in 1989, as Graduate Assistant and rose through the ranks to become a Professor of Parasitology in 2005.

The new Vice Chancellor has held several administrative positions in the University including Examinations Officer, Head of Unit, Head of Department and, Director, School of Matriculations Studies.

Prof. Adamu also served as the Rector, Abdu Gusau Polytechnic, Talata Mafara, Zamfara State.

The news vice chancellor is expected to bring to bear on his new appointment, a wealth of experience having meritoriously served on several key University and Zamfara State Government Committees.

The new Vice Chancellor who is a member of several professional bodies is married with children.

Meanwhile, the new University Librarian Dr. Shaibu Adona Sadiku, was born on 19th November, 1969 in Ogaminana, Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State and attended the Bayero University, Kano from where he obtained the Bachelor of Library Information Science degree in 1995.

He then proceeded to the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, from where he earned the Master of Library Science degree in 2011. Dr. Sadiku also attended the University of Ilorin and obtained his Ph.D degree in 2017.

The new Librarian joined the services of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto as Graduate Assistant in 2008 and rose through the ranks to Principal Librarian.

He held several administrative positions in the Library including Head of Processing Unit, Head of Technical Services, Head of Readers Services Unit and Head of several Branch Libraries.

In 2022, he was appointed as the Head of Department of Library Information Science of the University.

He served on several Committees in the University and is a member of several Associations including the Librarian Association of Nigeria (NLA) and Librarian Registration Council of Nigeria (LRCN). Dr. Sadiku is married with children.

The new Director, Physical Planning, Works and Maintenance, Qs. Agwari Musa Jafaru, an indigene of Federal Capital Territory, was born in Suleja, Niger State on 15th September, 1985 and attended the Federal University of Technology, Minna, from where he obtained the Bachelor of Technology degree in Quantity Surveying in 2020.

He is currently pursuing M.Sc. in Procurement Management at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

Qs. Jafaru joined the services of the Sokoto State University as Senior Quantity Surveyor in 2014 and rose through the ranks to Chief Quantity Surveyor in 2023.

He was appointed as the Director, Physical Planning and Maintenance of the University in 2025.

Qs. Agwari who has attended several courses, is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors and the Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria, among others, He is married with Children.