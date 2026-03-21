President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the recent increase in petrol prices is temporary, saying the Federal Government is working urgently to reduce the hardship caused by rising fuel costs. The assurance was conveyed by the Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, during the second day of the Eid-el-Fitr…...

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the recent increase in petrol prices is temporary, saying the Federal Government is working urgently to reduce the hardship caused by rising fuel costs.

The assurance was conveyed by the Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, during the second day of the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations in Dutse.

According to the governor, the President has approved the deployment of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses across the country to provide cheaper public transportation and ease the burden on commuters.

He said the President is deeply concerned about the economic hardship facing Nigerians, especially following the surge in global oil prices linked to tensions in the Middle East.

Governor Namadi appealed to citizens to remain patient, noting that both federal and state governments are implementing measures to stabilize the situation.

On agriculture, he emphasized that farming remains the backbone of Jigawa State’s economy and called on residents to return to their farms as the rainy season approaches.

He acknowledged the financial losses farmers have suffered due to falling prices of some food commodities and rising production costs.

The governor disclosed that plans are underway to distribute fertilizers, improved seeds, and farm equipment to boost productivity, improve farmers’ incomes, and strengthen national food security.

He also urged residents to continue praying for peace and unity, assuring that his administration will sustain investments in education, healthcare, and agricultural development, alongside policies aimed at improving the welfare of ordinary citizens.

The second day of the Sallah celebrations in Dutse featured the traditional Durbar procession, where the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Hameem Nuhu Sunusi, and the governor received homage from residents and visitors at the Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi Durbar Ground.

Colorful cultural displays, including horse riding, traditional dances, and drama performances, highlighted the rich heritage of the people. Large crowds from within and outside the state attended the event, dressed in vibrant traditional attire.

In his remarks, the Emir commended the state government for executing development projects across Jigawa, while other dignitaries expressed appreciation for efforts by both state and federal authorities to maintain peace and stability.

The Sallah Durbar not only marked the end of the Ramadan fasting period but also served as a platform for government leaders to reassure citizens of ongoing efforts to address economic challenges and promote development across the state and the nation.