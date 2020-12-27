The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has expressed deep concerns over the increasing cases of speed related crashes and has directed Commanding Officers to step up enforcement of the law on use of speed limiting device.

This was disclosed by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, in a press release issued in Abuja on Sunday.

According to Kazeem, while Oyeyemi expressed satisfaction with the conduct of most drivers and the performance of the personnel in containing the rate and fatalities of road traffic crashes within the period of Christmas celebration, he expressed concerns that the increasing level of speed induced crashes within the period is undermining the efforts of the Corps to ensure safer road environments.

Kazeem noted that while other causative factors such as route violation, dangerous driving and light sign violations were not completely ruled out in the records of crashes that occurred within the period, the reoccurring nature of speeding as a major factor was a source of deep concern to the Corps Marshal who has ordered for a review of the strategy for a more effective enforcement of the regulations on use of speed limiting device.

He warned drivers to be cautious of the speed which has become a major causative factor in crash occurrences within the period under review, despite the massive public enlightenment campaigns launched by the Corps to sensitize members of the public on the menace of speed induced crashes, the Corps Marshal described the phenomenon as unacceptable.