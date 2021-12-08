FRSC official shot dead in Ondo

Suspected gunmen have reportedly shot dead an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) identified as Omiwoye attached to Ondo town.

According to reports, Mr. Omiwoye was killed by bandits in front of his friend’s house while attempting to stop them from attacking some individuals.

The incident occurred along Agbala area behind Saint Monica’s Girl Grammar School, in Ondo.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased went with his wife to see his friend, and while attempting to park his motorcycle at the gate, other people ran towards them, seeking protection from the robbers who were beating them.

He was claimed to have confronted the gunman, who shot him and killed him instantaneously.

Narrating the incident, wife of the deceased, Mrs Bunmi Sunday, said,” My husband and I went to see one of his friends that stays on the same street with us. Suddenly, some men ran towards where we were standing by the gate.

“My husband was trying to park his motorcycle then. So, two gunmen came with bike and started beating the boys that ran to us.

“My husband challenged them. But they told him that they were not there for him and that he should go inside the gate. I went in immediately, but my husband was still outside standing by his motorcycle.

“Later, we heard a gun shot. So, I ran out of the gate and saw my husband on the floor in a pool of his own blood. The gunmen ran away with his phone and motorcycle key.”

Also, some of his coworkers bemoaned Mr Sunday’s death as well as a string of robbery instances that are common on that road.

Speaking, some of the residents complained that the street is no longer safe for them, stressing that bloodthirsty men have been on a rampage in the area , especially towards this Yuletide period.

According to them, some of the landlords have packed out of their houses due to the robbery attacks and other criminal acts committed by the unidentified gunmen.