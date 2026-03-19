The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has launched a strategic enforcement operation code-named “Operation Safe Kugbo” to control the incidence of road crashes involving articulated vehicles along the Kugbo corridor of Abuja. In a Thursday statement signed by Corps Commander Felicia Kalu, the Acting Corps Public Education Officer, the ongoing…...

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has launched a strategic enforcement operation code-named “Operation Safe Kugbo” to control the incidence of road crashes involving articulated vehicles along the Kugbo corridor of Abuja.

In a Thursday statement signed by Corps Commander Felicia Kalu, the Acting Corps Public Education Officer, the ongoing enforcement drive is a direct outcome of that intervention, reflecting a commitment to translating strategic assessments into impactful actions.

Kalu recalls the proactive intervention of the Corps Marshal, during a recently constituted high-level tactical team to critically assess and address the recurring incidences of road traffic crashes along the AYA–Nyanya–Kugbo axis.

According to him, the initiative, conceived by the Corps Marshal himself and driven at the Sector level by the Sector Commander, CC FN Theman, is in line with the provisions of the National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR), particularly Section 223, as well as the FCT Traffic Regulations.

The statement reads, “It also aligns with the Corps’ 2026 Corporate Strategic Goal One, which prioritises safer road environments through proactive and preventive measures. The operation focuses on restricting the movement of articulated vehicles and heavy-duty trucks during peak traffic hours to mitigate congestion and associated risks.

“On Day One of the exercise, Wednesday 18th March 2026, the Unit Commander RS7.13 Nyanya, CRC WF Luka, led a combined enforcement team comprising personnel from RS7.1 FCT and RS7.13 Nyanya. The team, made up of eight (8) Officers, twenty-two (22) Marshals, supported by three (3) patrol vehicles and five (5) motorbikes, successfully restricted a total of eighty-nine (89) articulated vehicles from operating during designated peak periods.”

The statement added, “The operation was conducted seamlessly, with full compliance recorded from motorists and stakeholders. The Corps commends the cooperation of drivers and transport operators, whose understanding and adherence contributed significantly to the hitch-free exercise.”

FRSC reiterates its commitment to deploying data-driven and people-centred strategies to safeguard lives and property on Nigerian roads.

The Corps urges all road users, particularly operators of heavy-duty vehicles, to continue to comply with traffic regulations, as sustained enforcement under Operation Safe Kugbo will remain a critical component of efforts to ensure safer and more efficient movement within the FCT.