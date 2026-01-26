The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has cautioned motorists nationwide to exercise heightened caution following prevailing hazy weather conditions currently being experienced across several parts of the country, resulting in poor visibility and reduced clarity on major highways. According to a Mond...

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has cautioned motorists nationwide to exercise heightened caution following prevailing hazy weather conditions currently being experienced across several parts of the country, resulting in poor visibility and reduced clarity on major highways.



According to a Monday statement signed by the Corps’ Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Olusegun Ogungbemide, reduced visibility under such conditions increases the likelihood of road traffic crashes if adequate caution is not observed.

The Corps noted that the current dust haze, occasioned largely by seasonal atmospheric conditions, poses significant risks to road users, particularly drivers whose vision may be impaired while driving.

Reacting to the development, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed, emphasised the need for deliberate caution and strict compliance with traffic regulations.

He admonished that hazy weather conditions and dust haze significantly reduce visibility and reaction time for drivers. At such times, speeding becomes even more dangerous.

He therefore appealed to motorists to slow down, obey speed limits, and drive defensively to avoid preventable crashes.

In view of the prevailing reduced visibility conditions associated with the dust haze, the Corps advises all motorists to strictly comply with traffic regulations and adopt safe driving practices at all times.

The statement reads, “Drivers are specifically urged to: Reduce speed and comply with prescribed speed limits, especially on highways affected by hazy conditions; Maintain safe following distances to allow adequate reaction time; and Ensure that headlights, tail lights, and brake lights are fully functional and used appropriately, even during daytime where visibility is impaired.

“In addition to that, they are called to avoid dangerous driving behaviours such as wrongful overtaking, speeding, and distracted driving, and ensure windscreens are clean and wipers are functional to enhance visibility.”

It added, “The Corps further appeals to drivers of commercial vehicles to prioritise passenger safety by avoiding unnecessary speed and ensuring full compliance with road safety regulations, particularly during periods of dust haze.”

On this note, FRSC reiterates its commitment to safeguarding lives on Nigerian roads and assures the public that its patrol teams are on high alert to monitor traffic flow, enforce compliance, and provide prompt assistance where necessary.

Motorists are encouraged to cooperate with FRSC operatives and report emergencies through the Corps’ toll-free emergency numbers, 122.