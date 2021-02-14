No fewer than four persons were burnt to death on Sunday in a lone accident involving a commercial bus at Atoyo, inbound Ogbere along Ijebu Ode -Benin expressway.

The Public Relations Officer, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Mr. Akinbiyi, explained that the accident occurred around 11:50am , saying that it was caused by brake failure and disobedience on the part of the driver of the bus.

“A tanker loaded with black oil inbound Benin on the Ijebu Ode-Benin expressway, spilled its content on the road due to leakage from the tanker and had to stop when the attention of the driver was called by other drivers driving in the same direction.

“However, when TRACE, FRSC and the police got to the scene, they had to divert and re-route traffic, so that inbound traffic to Benin can join the outbound traffic section .

“Because it is not safe for vehicles going inbound to drive on the black oil which has already covered the length and breath of the inbound section.

“The driver of the commercial bus disobeyed the warning at the diversion point and choose to drive on the black oil.

“In the process, the driver experienced a break failure, lost control and ran into the bush hitting a tree in the process before the vehicle was engulfed in fire, burning four passengers to death out of the 14 on board the bus.

“The whereabout of the remaining 10 can not be ascertained as at the time of filling this report,” he said.

He added that the deceased were burnt beyond recognition, adding that the number plate of the vehicle could not be ascertained.

Akinbiyi explained that the Ogbere Divisional Police command has taken over the case, saying the driver of the tanker loaded with the black oil is already in the custody of the police.